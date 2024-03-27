Adam Wingard wanted to limit the human cast's screen time in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

The 41-year-old director has helmed the new monster movie and was determined to minimise the human involvement in the picture so the appropriate focus was placed on the two towering beasts.

Adam told The Hollywood Reporter: "In the development phase, my motto was, ‘Simplicity is key.’ And so I knew that if we created a smaller cast, we could create a more intimate story.

"We can still spend time with [the human characters], and at the same time, we can spend more time with the monsters and not shortchange one or the other."

Godzilla hibernates in Rome's historic Colosseum during the movie and Wingard revealed that an unlikely feline source of creativity helped him come up with the idea.

The 'Death Note' filmmaker explained: "My cat, Mischief, is my biggest inspiration in life, and as we were having this discussion with my production designer, my cat was curled up in a ball and sleeping in her circular little cat nest. And I thought, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be funny to see Godzilla laying in the Roman Colosseum exactly like this?’

"We then took a picture of her and sent it to the concept artists. So they made it happen based on Mischief, and there’s also photos of her throughout the movie as a little homage."

Wingard - who helmed the previous flick 'Godzilla vs. Kong' in 2021 - explained that he is hoping to make a sequel to the latest film if it proves successful as he has "more story to tell" with the legendary monsters.

He told Discussing Film: "The whole idea that if you've done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there's a trilogy in there.

"It just depends on how [‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’] does and how things kind of shape out.

"I do have more story to tell with these monsters, and I know where I'd go with it. I would be very excited to be able to come back on for another one if things worked out!"