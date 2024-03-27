Brittany Mahomes begged her followers for advice after suffering a skin flare-up.

The 28-year-old star - who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - took to social media without any make up on as she explained that her complexion had started to suffer but she had no idea what was causing it.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Okay, I'm not really sure if anyone wants to hear this, but I feel like I need to share my skin series with you guys because I have been trying to figure it out for so long, and it'll randomly just flare up and then it'll start to get better and then it'll randomly just go wild again and last night it was literally like hives and read, like, all of down here around my mouth.

"I have no idea what's causing it. I feel like I've changed everything that I use, and I have no idea. So if anyone does know or has recommendations, please let me know."

Brittany had wondered if she was allergic to something as she noticed she was "breaking out" all the time.

She said: "But just here for your daily reality check. Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it's just breaking out all around my mouth like I'm allergic to something, but cannot figure it out."

Fans messaged Brittany to offer their advice and she then concluded that she could possibly be suffering from Perioral Dermatitis, a benign eruption that manifests itself typically in those between the ages of 20 and 50.

She added: "I'm pretty positive I have Perioral Dermatitis. I am going to a dermatologist tomorrow to figure out what I need to do."