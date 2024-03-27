Molly Smith has signed a "record-breaking" deal with Boohoo.

The 29-year-old reality star won 'Love Island: All Stars' earlier this year alongside Tom Clare after appearing on the regular version of the ITV2 show in 2020 and is "absolutely thrilled" to be teaming up with the fast fashion brand as part of a 12 month contract and will release her first edit on 3rd April.

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with boohoo! It's a brand that I've loved and worn for years, and to now be part of the family is just amazing. We’ve got some incredible things in the works, and I'm eager for everyone to see what we've been creating,"

Boohoo bosses are equally thrilled to have the blonde beauty on board.

Marketing Director Sam Leach said: "We're incredibly proud and excited to be working with Molly Smith. Her style is the epitome of what boohoo stands for - accessible, on-trend, and versatile. Molly's excitement for fashion shines through, making her a natural fit for our brand."

Shortly after the news broke, an insider explained that Molly had been such a "big hit" on the show and claimed that the deal was worth six figures.

The insider said: "An insider said: “Molly was such a big hit on the show this year – and looks fabulous – so it made perfect sense to get her on board.

“She’s really in demand so has landed herself an impressive six figure deal. It’s been ages since the company has splashed out on a Love Island star, but they really think she is worth it."

The last 'Love Island' contestant to work with the brand was Leah Taylor, whilst Molly Mae Hague became creative director for their rival PrettyLittleThing for a period of time.