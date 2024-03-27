Jessica Chastain found it "difficult" to film 'Mothers' Instinct' with her showbiz pal Anne Hathaway.

The 47-year-old actress stars alongside Anne, 41, in the Benoit Delhomme-directed movie - which is based on the 2018 French film of the same name - and Jessica has revealed why she struggled to work with her good friend.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's 'Woman’s Hour', Jessica shared: "It was more difficult to play friends who have conflict in the story, especially when you care about the person so much."

Jessica explained that she'd prefer to work with Anne when "we don’t have an extreme conflict".

Despite this, Jessica admitted to being wowed by Anne's performance in the new film.

The actress said: "She’s really incredible and can just switch on a dime.

"You see actresses who have to rev it up for a long time, but she’s not like that. She’s professional, and once cameras roll she is able to conjure up this depth of feeling."

Meanwhile, Anne recently praised Christopher Nolan for rescuing her career.

The acclaimed actress feels her identity had become "toxic" before she appeared in 'Interstellar' in 2014.

Anne told Vanity Fair: "A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of."

Anne feels the director actually changed the course of her career.

She said: "I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me."