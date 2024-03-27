Katie Maloney doesn't "hang out" with her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars.

The 37-year-old TV star has revealed that she's consciously built "boundaries" between herself and some of her co-stars in recent years.

During the latest episode of 'The Viall Files', Katie shared: "Truthfully, I love my life, and I’ve been really happy for, I don’t know, the last year. I’ve had some stressful [things] going on, obviously.

"But I think this new chapter in life and this transition that I’ve made to really design my life and invite new people into my life and embrace friendships that I’ve been really excited and happy to have and feel like I’m really grateful for in my life."

Katie is now very clear about who she does and doesn't want to be in her life.

The reality star - who filed for a divorce from Tom Schwartz back in 2022 - said: "Through my healing journey, I kind of come to an agreement with myself with the standard of people I want to have in my life. And if this character doesn’t meet the criteria, I’m just gonna not have that. And yeah, build up boundaries."

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed that she's set to open her sandwich shop later this year.

The reality star teamed-up with Ariana Madix to create a sandwich shop called Something About Her, and Katie confirmed that the business will open in 2024.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Katie said: "I don't want to say the opening day because..."

Andy then asked: "Right. This year?"

And Katie replied: "Oh, for sure. I told you at the reunion [for 'Vanderpump Rules']. You know that it's coming very soon. So very soon."