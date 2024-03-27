Tom Schwartz "made out" with Scheana Shay 12 years ago.

The 41-year-old TV star made the confession to Lala Kent while he was defending Tom Sandoval over his 2023 cheating scandal.

During the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Tom shared: "What [Sandoval] did compared to what we have all done, I think everyone has cheated in some way.

"Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated."

Tom recalled locking lips with Scheana, 38, in 2012 - but he insisted that it was "the most innocuous thing ever".

He said: "I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever."

Tom shared a kiss with Scheana while he and Katie Maloney - his ex-wife - were in the midst of a "rocky moment".

He recalled: "It was somewhere in Vegas. Me and Katie were dating but it was a rocky moment. I just wanted to put it out there and let the record show that we are all human."

Tom's 2023 cheating scandal led to his split from Ariana Madix, and the reality star recently revealed that she still isn't ready to forgive her ex-boyfriend.

The 38-year-old beauty admitted that she isn't ready to get on the "Sandoval sympathy train" just yet.

Speaking to Lala Kent on a recent episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Ariana said: "My position has not changed that he doesn't get any sort of access to my life via me or via mutual friends.

"I'm not down with him being around. You know, I can quietly remove myself from situations that make me uncomfortable.

"I'm not the person to come to with the Sandoval sympathy train."