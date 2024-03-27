Heidi Klum would've "loved" a role in 'Griselda'.

The 50-year-old star has joked that she felt "upset" after she was overlooked by Sofia Vergara - her 'America's Got Talent' co-star - for a role in her crime drama mini-series.

Heidi told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was upset because I was like, 'Why couldn't I have been one of your cousins?' I could have been a cousin that doesn't speak, because obviously I don't speak Spanish. But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset.

"I could have also been one of those gorgeous girls! I would have loved to. But she said, 'Nein'."

Despite this, Sofia loves spending time with Heidi when they're working on 'America's Got Talent'.

The 51-year-old actress shared: "We look at each other and it's like, 'You need more lipstick,' or, 'Your hair is not right.' We're always taking care of each other. I love that."

Sofia's TV mini-series centres on the story of Griselda Blanco, a notorious cocaine trafficker from Colombia.

Sofia plays the part of Griselda in the mini-series, and co-star Karol G recently revealed that she actually asked for a smaller part on the show.

The 33-year-old singer - who made her acting debut in the crime drama - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was super nervous. I think they came to me with a different character [to play]."

The show's creators actually "wanted [her] more in the series" - but Karol feels she's still learning as an actress.

The 'Pineapple' hitmaker - who was born and raised in Medellín, Colombia - explained: "I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm gonna accept something less.' I [wanted] to start learning first."