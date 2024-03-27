Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet has failed to obtain a restraining order against his wife.

The entrepreneur was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month, and he subsequently submitted a request to the court demanding the 'Selling Sunset' star moves out of the Los Angeles home they share and stays at least 100 yards away, as well as asking a judge to restrict her travels with their two-year-old son Christian Jr..

However, according to court records from a hearing on Tuesday (26.03.24) obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the judge denied the request until another legal meeting on 17 April.

The documents stated: “The facts given in the request … do not show reasonable proof of a past act or acts of abuse."

The filing comes just weeks after a bust-up between the pair at their home on March 19 led to Dumontet being arrested

on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at his wife that hit their son.

Dumontet opened up about the incident in his legal filing, claiming the dispute arose from an argument over who would clean up after the couple's dogs.

The papers - obtained by PEOPLE - state: "Mr. Dumontet constantly finds himself the only one cleaning up after the dogs, so much so that operating and cleaning the remote vacuum cleaner has become a bonding activity between himself and Christian.

"[She refused to clean up saying] that she tried to clean but was not going to do anything further. At that point Mr. Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall.

"Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."

Dumontet went on to deny there have ever been any incidents of domestic violence within the relationship and accused the 35-year-old reality star of filing for an EPO (emergency protection order) against him using "false allegations of domestic violence".

He also claimed he wanted his wife to have joint custody of their son, with unmonitored visitation, but wanted her travel to be restricted to Los Angeles County over fears she may take the little boy to her native Texas.

The paperwork added: "[Christine] has a history of threatening to take away or hide our children from me [and] not cooperating with me in parenting."

The couple married in 2019 with their wedding being featured in hit Netflix reality show 'Selling Sunset' and they went on to welcome their little boy into the world in May 2021.