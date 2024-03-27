Kristen Stewart and her fiancee have had their eggs frozen.

The 'Love Lies Bleeding' actress and 34-year-old screenwriter Dylan Meyer - who got engaged in 2021 after two years together - are looking at their options for having children together one day.

Speaking on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, Kristen said: "We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to we can."

The couple are in no rush to tie the knot and just have a "loose" plan for their wedding.

The 33-year-old star said: "We're both, like, really casual people, and so we did this sweeping, tradition thing where we were like, 'Marry me! You marry me!'.

"And then we just never planned a wedding because we were like, 'We kind of did it.' But we'll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us."

Before they get married, the 'Adventureland' actress wants to direct a movie, 'The Chronology of Water', first.

She said: "I'm directing a movie soon, and so I have to do that before we get married. Because we have to send invite out and give people time to get ready for that."

Kristen recently admitted she is looking forward to having children one day.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no way that I don’t start acquiring kids.

"And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

However, the 'Twilight Saga' star admitted she is "scared" of the idea of giving birth because she doesn't like the idea of feeling out of control.

She said: “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so scared of childbirth, it’s crazy.

“I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed — I obviously self-medicate — but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried — a lot. I just can’t deal.”