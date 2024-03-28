Christine Quinn has alleged that her estranged husband once threw dog poop at her.

The 35-year-old reality star recently filed for divorce from Christian Richard - with whom she has three-year-old son Chrstian Georges - after five years of marriage and now, in court documents obtained by PageSix, she has alleged that when she initially broke up with him, he started yelling at her, throwing floral arrangements and urinated on the floor in a "rampage" before fishing dog faeces out of the bin and throwing them at her.

She said: "I then locked him out, and our son and I spent the night in the master bedroom. I could hear him continuing to shout and yell, and could hear him smashing and breaking things through the house."

Amid the divorce proceedings, Christian had tried and failed to get a restraining order put in place against Christine,

The entrepreneur was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month, and he subsequently submitted a request to the court demanding the 'Selling Sunset' star moves out of the Los Angeles home they share and stays at least 100 yards away, as well as asking a judge to restrict her travels with their two-year-old son Christian Jr..

However, according to court records from a hearing on Tuesday (26.03.24) obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the judge denied the request until another legal meeting on 17 April.

The documents stated: “The facts given in the request … do not show reasonable proof of a past act or acts of abuse."