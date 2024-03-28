Julianne Hough has been cast in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Frankenstein film 'The Bride!'

The 35-year-old star will play an undisclosed role in the Warner Bros. picture that will also feature Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz.

'The Bride!' is set to be released in October 2025 and follows a lonely Frankenstein as he travels to 1930s Chicago to seek help from Dr. Euphronius to create a companion for himself.

The pair revive a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. But she is beyond what either of them intended and ignites a combustible romance, police attention and a radical social movement.

The film is being produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren. Carla Raji serves as an executive producer.

Julianne is known for her work as a dancer, judge and co-host on the TV show 'Dancing with the Stars' but has also had acting roles in 'Burlesque', 'Rock of Ages' and 'Safe Haven'.

Christian will portray Frankenstein in the picture and revealed last month that he delayed shaving his head for the part for as long as possible because he had media commitments for a charity project to build a village of homes where foster siblings are able to live under one roof.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve got to shave my head next week (for a movie). I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, 'What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?’ I said, 'Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you.'"