Penn Badgley has "two different parenting roles" to manage because he is a dad and a stepdad.

The 37-year-old actor has three-year-old James with wife Domino Kirke and became stepfather to her 15-year-old son Cassius when they married in 2017 and explained that he has an "interesting situation" on his hands because the teenager's biological dad is still very much in his life.

Speaking on the New York Times' 'Modern Love' podcast, he said: "I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson. His father is very much in his life - so his father is his father, and I'm something else. So I have two different kind of parental roles. [As a teenager] doesn't want to spend that much time with us anyway!"

The former 'Gossip Girl' star added that he knew it was "important" to find a way to bond with Cassisus, so the pair of them stayed up late to watch the 2014 Tom Cruise sci-fi action epic 'Edge of Tomorrow' together.

He said: "I just knew it was important. It was like the stars had aligned so that my wife and my youngest son were asleep, and I was just like, 'This is a good time to do this! You're not going to play video games now. We're going to do this!'"

Penn previously explained that once he got married, he struggled with the idea of filming intimate scenes because fidelty is "important" to him.

Speaking on the 'Podcrushed' podcast, he said: "I asked Sera Gamble, creator of the show, 'Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?' This is actually a decision I had made before I took the show... I don't think I've ever mentioned it publicly, but it’s... one of the main things is, like, 'Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm just always romantic lead?

"Fidelity in every relationship - and especially in my marriage - is important to me."