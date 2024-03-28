Suki Waterhouse has adjusted to motherhood "like a total natural".

The 32-year-old actress and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together earlier this year, and the actor has been amazed by how easily Suki has taken to the challenge.

A source told Us Weekly: "Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother. He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural."

The loved-up duo - who moved in together last year - have experienced "so many changes" in recent times. However, they've embraced the new challenges and they're both feeling "so positive" about their situation moving forwards.

Suki announced her pregnancy back in November, when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

The singer surprised her fans by sharing the news with them.

Suki - who was wearing a glittery pink mini-dress and a feathery coat at the time - said: "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

The actress then jokingly added: "I'm not sure if it's working!"

Suki and Robert have been together for more than five years, and an insider previously revealed that the celebrity duo really felt "ready for a child".

Suki - who started dating the Hollywood star in 2018 - also felt "excited" by the challenge of motherhood and fully prepared for the next chapter in her life.

The source told PEOPLE: "They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want.

"They know their lives will change, and they are excited."