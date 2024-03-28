Jennifer Garner has insisted sunscreen is a vital part of her skincare routine.

The 51-year-old actress - who has been a brand ambassador for Neutrogena for 16 years - has been championing sunscreen for a long time now, joking that her skin tone proves she's "a consumer of the product".

She told People magazine: "As we round into spring, you just can't remind people enough how important it is to wear some sunscreen."

The brand's latest product is its Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+, which Jennifer described as "triple duty".

She added: "A girl loves things that multitask."

The product manges to prime, moisturise and protect the skin, and she praised Neutrogena for "coming up with common sense solutions".

She said: "Why wouldn't you use a serum that's also a moisturizer and also a primer? And why not just add SPF to it? It’s like: Boom.”

Jennifer is a big fan of the brand, and she admitted her home is stocked "like a showroom" for her houseguests to make use of.

However, she insisted the focus is still on quality, rather than quantity.

She explained: "My vanity is very popular, so I can't have just one of anything. I cannot help but send people home with my favorite things.

“For women who are from 35 up, my favorite thing is to introduce them to hyaluronic acid and in a real way. The reason is, as we get older, we lose moisture in our

"skin. So if you can use hyaluronic acid, what it does is it binds moisture to the skin to make you dewy and plump.”

Being able to see people change their routines based on her advice is one of the best parts of her role as brand ambassador.

She said: "People to come up to me and say things like, ‘I actually started wearing sunscreen because of something you said,’ or, 'I didn't know what hyaluronic acid was.' "