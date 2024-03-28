Surfnboy wants to bridge the gap between "competitive gamers" and "casual gamers".

The 25-year-old YouTube star is a gamer, influencer, and individual content creator for his digital channels and explained that he wants to see "transparency" from developers as the market moves into the future.

He told Escapist Magazine: "In mobile gaming I would like to see a bigger bridge drawn between the competitive community and the casual community, which was always my goal as a mobile content creator. PC and console games do this well, but I think the future for mobile games is amazing! I would also like to see more transparency from the game developers and dedication as we have seen a lot of games come and go over the years while everyone is left in the dark."

When it comes to mobile gaming, the Twitch creator - whose real name is Drew Snediker - is excited to see how hit franchise 'Fortnite' progresses over the years.

He said: "I’m really excited to see the growth of Fortnite mobile long term and I’m really hoping to see them bring the game back for all players and begin communicating and working with the mobile community and creators again in the future."