Mel B feels domestic violence has reached "epidemic" levels in the UK.

The 48-year-old pop star previously accused Stephen Belafonte, her ex-husband, of emotional and physical abuse, and Mel has now claimed that women still "don't feel safe reporting domestic violence" in the UK.

The singer - who was married to Stephen between 2007 and 2017 - said on Olivia Attwood’s 'So Wrong It’s Right' podcast: "It's getting worse I think because we don't feel safe with the Met Police, we don't feel safe reporting domestic violence. So it's gone into an epidemic.

"It was one woman a week got killed by a former partner or current partner. Now, the statistics have changed again and it's now two women a week and it predominantly does happen to women.

"It happens to men too. But I mean, if we don't do something about it and educate ourselves, our women, our powerful, beautiful, strong women, are just gonna be getting killed with no help or support.

"I mean, you've got refugees that women can go to, to seek like safety and shelter, but they're even getting closed down."

Stephen, 48, has denied the allegations of abuse.

In 2022, Mel was awarded an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

And the chart-topping pop star has revealed that Prince William was shocked when she turned up to receive her accolade without her Spice Girls bandmates.

She said: "[The] Spice Girls don't have an MBE, I have an MBE for my work.

"Even when I was there William was like, 'So where are the others?' 'Not here babe, I'm the only one getting an MBE – it’s just me and my mum'. I could see he was looking around so then I had to explain it to him, and he was like, 'Oh yeah, for all your stuff that you're doing with Women's Aid'."

Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right is available wherever you get your podcasts.