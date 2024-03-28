Camila Cabello has learned that "artistry is more important than songs".

The 27-year-old pop star has revealed that she's adopted a new approach to her music, ahead of releasing her much-anticipated new album, 'C, XOXO'.

Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I've always been just like a song-based artist.

"I heard Charli [XCX] say the other day, it's like artistry is more important than songs.

"I was always the opposite mentality. I was always like, everything is about the song. That was everything for me. It was just isolated from the name or who did it or whatever, it was just about how does this four-minute, whatever, three-minute piece of music sound."

Camila feels she's evolved as an artist in recent years, and her evolution is reflected on her new album.

The chart-topping star shared: "I feel like in this process, what you're hearing is kind of an undiluted version of my creative process now.

"I think before, and I love working with co-writers and I think it's really fun, but this time around I was like, I think the kind of projects that I want to make only works when there's no other co-writers, and when it's kind of just me honing in on the craft and really putting it on me, putting the writing part, the songwriting part on me, and really putting in that work every day of expanding my references and writing lyrics and ideas down every day."

Camila has already achieved significant success, and she doesn't want to feel diluted at this stage of her career.

The singer said: "I think I am just now at the age where I'm like, whether this is sink or swim, I want this to just be me."