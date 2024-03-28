John Mayer is said to be “annoyed” Scheana Shay keeps hinting they were once in an orgy.

The singer, 46, was outed as the mystery man in question when ‘Vanderpump Rules’ regular Scheana, 39, said on the show earlier this month – during a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with her castmates – she was once in a group sex party with an unnamed “A-list celebrity”.

Even though she refused to identify him during the raunchy game, she used John’s lyrics from his best-known song when she added about the alleged orgy: “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland.”

A source has now told The US Sun he has told friends he was never involved with her, adding: “John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana.”

The insider added: “He knows that she has been telling people they hooked up well before the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episode aired and it’s gotten back to him.

“He’s very annoyed by the entire thing and wants nothing to do with her.”

The source also alleged John did his “best to avoid” Scheana when they recently attended the same party.

They went on: “She was trying her best to talk to John and even go as far as take a picture with him, but he shot her down.”

Scheana has also spoken about her alleged past fling with John during a 2020 episode of the ‘Flashbacks’ podcast.

Referring to John and his then-girlfriend – 55-year-old ‘Friends’ actress Jennifer Aniston, who he dated from 2008 to 2009 – she said: “I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them.

“Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.”

Scheana also claimed John dated her when he split with Jennifer.

She said: “I was living with (‘The Hills’ cast member Stacie Adams) at the time. This went on for about six months… it just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.“

John is now single, but in 2021 Scheana married Brock Davies, and the pair had daughter Summer Moon the same year.