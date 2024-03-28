Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly made a conscious choice to share her cancer diagnosis alone without Prince William by her side.

The royal mum-of-three, 42, shocked the world by releasing a video last week in which she said she had been out of the public spotlight since her abdominal surgery in January as medics had detected cancer in her body and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Her solo appearance in the footage fuelled more trolling and speculation about her marriage to William 41, but a source has now told People about why she shared the cancer treatment news on her own: “It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.

“(William has been) supporting her throughout.

“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.

“Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

The insider added Catherine also waited so long to address the public on her health as she and William wanted to give themselves and their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince George – time to process the news.

They said: “She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force.”

Catherine and William’s kids were already out of school for the Easter holiday when the palace released the princess’ pre-recorded video disclosing the diagnosis.

She said in her two-minute announcement: “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”