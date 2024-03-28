Cardi B says finding clothes that fit her curves is “not easy”.

The ‘WAP’ rapper, 31, spoke about her battle to find suitable outfits in a chat with her stylist Kollin Carter to mark him being named in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of the entertainment industry’s most influential stylists.

She told the publication: “There are so many obstacles against us. For example, this body is not meant for a size two. I’m very hips, (bum), and that’s me”.

Cardi – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – added dressing curvy figure “was not easy”, but said she and Kollin “make it look easy”.

She added: “Our door was closed many times… but we’re here because we do it well.

“I’m not going to be humble about it.”

Kollin said their hard work has paved the way for other women in the industry with curves and caused a “cultural shift”.

He added: “I don’t think there were many women like Cardi who existed in the fashion space.

“Now there are a ton of other rap females who aspire to be in that space because they see what’s possible. We set trends.”

Kollin also discussed Cardi B’s famous 2019 Met Gala gown designed by Thom Browne, which made headlines due to its ostentatious train – and landed the star on every best-dressed list the night of the event.

He added: “That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world. “People who didn’t take us seriously were like, ‘OK, they’re here to stay.’”

Kollin is also a fashion editor, and his other famous clients include Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland and Normani.

Before fame, he completed a three-year apprenticeship under Law Roach before becoming Cardi B’s stylist in 2017.

The Bronx-born stylist regularly posts photos of Cardi donning various unique outfits on his Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 370,000 followers.