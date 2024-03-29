Amber Rose says her ex Kanye West is the reason she dressed like a “sexpot” when they were together.

The 40-year-old model and rapper rose to fame partly due to her revealing outfits while she was seeing Kanye, 46, from 2008 to 2010, and has now spoken out about how the controversy plagued musician told her he wanted her to dress “sexy” – amid reports he is forcing his wife Bianca Censori, 29, to flaunt her body in outrageous outfits.

Amber told the ‘Just B with Bethenny Frankel’ podcast: “I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young.”

Revealing she was transformed into a “sexpot type of girl” when she was with Kanye, adding: “That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye.

“And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

Amber added she was “young” and impressionable when she was with the rapper, but went along with it even though she knew she wasn’t being true to herself.

She said even after she split from Kanye she could not get rid of her “sexy” persona, and ended up feeling “pigeonholed” in the entertainment industry.

Amber added: “So when I was out on my own – without my first relationship that kind of brought me to the light – that’s what they wanted from me.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’

“And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her. Like, I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.’

“And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then.’”

Amber also said she “cringes” when she reflects on her early years of fame, adding: “It was like I remember fighting so hard to not be that person and no one would let me.”