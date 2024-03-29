Logan Lerman proposed once his partner rowed them to a quiet part of Central Park - after he realised he is "terrible" at using an oar.

The 'Percy Jackson' star revealed last November he popped the question and now he has shared what went down when he asked his longtime artist girlfriend. Analuisa Corrigan, for her hand in marriage.

Logan, 32, recalled how people were "pointing and laughing" at him as he struggled to get to grips with rowing the little boat on the lake at the famous New York park after struggling to find privacy to ask the all-important question in the crowded city.

He told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I had no plan and when I got here, I realised I needed some privacy.

"There was no privacy in New York. So we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, 'Oh, let's do it.'"

Luckily, she was able to row them to a quiet spot before he got down on one knee.

He continued: "I was terrible at it.

"So she ended up rowing the boat. I'm just sitting back. I'm thinking, 'Oh God, now people are looking at us and pointing and laughing at me.'

"But finally, she rode us to a quiet part of the lake there and I popped the question.

"It was great. It went really well."

Alongside a snap of the pair looking loved-up in Polaroid pictures and a video capturing her dazzling engagement ring, the future bride announced on Instagram at the time: “That’s Mrs Logie to you.”

And the 'Bullet Train' actor commented: “Love you sweetie.”

The pair were said to have been dating for around four years before he proposed.

In 2021, Logan gushed over his partner on her 27th birthday: "Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday.

“She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita. (sic)”

Logan revealed they were long-distance for a while when he lived in Los Angeles, and she was in New York City just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting.

However, she ended up relocating to be with him.

Her article in Architectural Digest noted: "Then, the pandemic happened in the midst of visiting her boyfriend, the actor known as Logan Lerman, from New York, so she wound up staying with him in Los Angeles."