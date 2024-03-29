Sydney Sweeney used her earnings to pay off her mum's mortgage.

The 26-year-old 'Euphoria' star credits her parents with her success because they helped her launch her career by moving from their native Spokane, Washington to Los Angeles to help their daughter chase her dreams of Hollywood stardom - and now she's taking pride in being able to help them out.

She told WhoWhatWear magazine: "I recently paid off my mom's mortgage. As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do ...

"I try to incorporate them [my family] into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home."

She added: "My quote, unquote success didn't come until I was in my 20s. So my parents didn't really get to [experience it with me]."

Sydney went on to insist she didn't get into showbusiness to become famous - she just wanted to be a working actor.

She explained: "The aspiration that I had was to be a working actor on a set. That's kind of all I knew ... I just knew that I could be in a movie and play different characters ... I'm learning every single day and figuring it out. It's crazy - it's really, really crazy."

Sydney previously admitted she's enjoying sharing her new world with her parents - who split just as she was starting to make waves in Hollywood.

She told Variety: "My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it ...

"My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers. She takes care of everyone."