Olivia Colman has confirmed she is not in the third series of 'Heartstopper' - and she feels "awful about that".

The 50-year-old actress starred as the mother of Nick (Kit Connor) and David Nelson (Jack Barton), Sarah Nelson, for two seasons of the hit coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, and she was left gutted that she couldn't fit another instalment in due to her hectic schedule.

She told Forbes magazine: “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Fans have been left gutted as she was a popular character.

The 'Wonka' star didn't hesitate when it came to signing up for her role in the series.

She told Variety: “I said yes before I had read it and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important.' If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.”

And she was "incredibly proud" of Kit when he came out as bisexual after being trolled online.

The former 'Crown' star admires the way the 20-year-old actor has conducted himself under public scrutiny, and she hit out at the "unfair" circumstances surrounding his confession.

She told the publication: “I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him.

“I think people should be allowed to have their own journey. But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair. But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

Kit, who was 18 at the time, made a rare Twitter post in October 2022 to clarify his sexuality after some people accused him of "queer-baiting" after he was pictured holding hands with 'A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow' co-star Maia Reficco.

He wrote: "Back for a minute. I’m bi.

"Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

'Heartstopper' creator, writer and showrunner Alice Oseman threw her support behind the star in a powerful tweet.

She replied: "I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing.”