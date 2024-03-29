Millie Bobby Brown has offered her support to acne sufferers.

The 20-year-old actress struggles with the skin condition, and has since taken to social media to encourage others who are coping with acne to “feel confident and comfortable” in themselves.

In an Instagram photo shared via her skincare brand Florence by Mills, the ‘Damsel’ star posted a picture of her make-up free face with the caption: “#embraceyourskin as told by mills.

“My journey with acne is something very personal to me. We all deserve to feel confident and comfortable in our own skin and I hope by sharing my experience, you feel inspired to embrace your skin and love it no matter what stage it’s in! xo - millie.”

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress previously opened up about her battle with acne, and said she wanted to embrace her “imperfections”.

She told PEOPLE: “My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that.

“I've been told I'm like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well.

“I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine.”

Millie also revealed that her fiancé Jake Bongiovi had been a crucial aspect in allowing the ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ star to “love herself”

Speaking to Glamour, she said: “I was like, ‘Why do you love me?’ And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself.

“I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, 'Of course I do’.

"Those are things that I love about myself now.

“He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’”