Dakota Johnson turned to a fitness streaming platform to get into shape for ‘Madame Web’.

The 34-year-old actress revealed she was determined to look the part for the Marvel picture, so signed up to the online fitness site Sculpt Society, where she trained with founder Megan Roup.

She told Vogue magazine: “In my normal life if I feel like skipping a day or two, I will be relaxed about that. But getting ready for ‘Madame Web’, I tried to be as diligent as possible with my workout schedule.

“My filming days were long and there was a lot of high-intensity running scenes, so I wanted to make sure that while I was still strong and toned, I could also maintain being that physical for that many hours.”

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star explained that she had returned to her workout routine she had in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “In the beginning of the pandemic, I did a deep dive to find a workout that suited my taste and body – and then I became devoted to Megan!”

Dakota emphasised she was “way more disciplined and consistent with workouts” in preparation for the 2024 flick, and still continues to exercise with the trainer to keep herself as toned as possible.

She said: “Megan manages to get that good burn feeling in places on the body I didn’t know were possible to tone. It’s a good pain – a hard-work pain."

Speaking on her beauty regime, Dakota previously admitted she felt like the Tin Man from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ “on a conveyor belt of treatments”.

She told Vanity Fair: “I’m on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments. You know that scene in ‘The Wizard of Oz’? One of them is getting stuffed with hay, and the Tin Man is getting polished. I feel like that’s me.”