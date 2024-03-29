Beyonce insists she is not "stung" by the Grammys for never winning Album of the Year on a song on her latest album, 'Cowboy Carter'.

Despite being the most-awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards, the 42-year-old superstar has never won the big prize, and on her new song 'SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN', she makes it known that she doesn't care anymore.

She sings: “A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go) / I ain’t stung by them / Take that s*** on the chin / Come back and f*** up the pen.”

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker's dig at the Recording Academy comes after her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, called the Grammys out on the issue.

Jay - who won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys - said during his own acceptance speech: "We want y'all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. Obviously it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based.

"But, you know, some things ... I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work."

The 54-year-old rapper doesn't understand his wife being overlooked for the prize.

He added: "Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."

Her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, felt "proud" of Jay-Z after his outspoken comments.

The 43-year-old singer told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Kelly also believes that many other artists will agree with Jay.

She said: "I'm just really happy for a lot of things that he said. I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage."