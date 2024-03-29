Jenna Dewan believes the "timing is right" to marry Steve Kazee.

The 43-year-old actress has been engaged to Steve, 48, for the last four years - but she now feels ready to tie the knot, after a series of delays.

Jenna - who has Everly, ten, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, as well Callum, four, with Steve and another baby on the way - said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "We've been engaged forever.

"We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date."

Jenna acknowledged that she's also opted to delay their wedding day because of her latest pregnancy.

She explained: "Finally I was like, 'Well we don't want to do it while I'm pregnant.' But now we really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going."

Jenna ultimately believes in "divine timing" and she's convinced that they've waited for the perfect moment to tie the knot.

The actress - who was married to Channing between 2009 and 2019 - said: "I believe the timing is right.

"I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing."

Meanwhile, in 2021, Jenna insisted that she was philosophical about the delay.

Speaking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Step Up' star told E! News: "I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment.

"It is what it is ... We'll get there when we get there."