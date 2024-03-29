Ariana Madix is the new host of 'Love Island USA'.

The 38-year-old star has been confirmed as Sarah Hyland's replacement on the US version of the reality TV franchise.

Ariana - who is best known for her appearances on 'Vanderpump Rules' - said on Instagram: "Talk about a bombshell! This summer, I'm trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis.

"I'm hosting the next season of 'Love Island USA' streaming this summer on Peacock. I can't wait to stir up some trouble in paradise."

Ariana captioned her Instagram video: "see you in the villa for an all new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me! (sic)"

Ariana has been hired shortly after Sarah confirmed that she was stepping down from the role due to a scheduling conflict.

The 33-year-old actress hosted 'Love Island USA' for two seasons, but she recently quit the role in order to pursue other projects.

Sarah wrote on her Instagram Story: "Well, just got a text [laughing emoji] I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA (sic)"

Despite her exit, Sarah still intends to watch the TV show over the summer months.

The actress continued: "While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Ariana actually made a special guest appearance on the fifth season of 'Love Island' in 2023, when she made reference to her acrimonious split from Tom Sandoval.

Ariana - who split from Tom after it emerged that he was cheating on her - told the Islanders at the time: "Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with. And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."