Tori Spelling has filed for a divorce from Dean McDermott.

The 50-year-old star has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their break-up.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, their official date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023.

Tori has asked the court to award her spousal support and to terminate her husband's ability to receive the same support.

Whats more, the actress - who has Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, ten, and Beau, six, with Dean - is also seeking sole physical custody of their five children.

The court filing doesn't specify whether the celebrity duo - who have been married since 2006 - have a pre-nuptial agreement in place or not.

Dean actually announced their separation on social media on June 17, which is the date listed in Tori's divorce filing.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, before he deleted the post.

Dean - who was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace between 1993 and 2006 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. [prayer emoji] (sic)"