Katie Price believes Peter Andre was "no one" before their romance.

The 45-year-old star married the pop singer in 2005, after they met on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' - the hit reality TV series - and Katie has now claimed that their relationship transformed his career.

During an appearance on 'Anything Goes with James English', Katie said: "When we did jobs together I'd always get more money, make sure we had separate contracts.

"I think he found that a bit hard as well. I was like, 'Well, hang on, you've just turned up in the jungle, I've already got a career going on. You had a song like, how many years ago? You need to earn it'.

"This is the truth, I don't care what anyone says I made Pete again. I made him.

"He was no one before he went in the jungle and that's the truth."

Peter, 51, actually enjoyed chart success in the mid-90s with singles such as 'Flava', 'I Feel You' and 'Mysterious Girl'.

But Katie believes that their high-profile relationship changed the course of his career.

The outspoken star - who was married to Peter between 2005 and 2009 - said: "He had that one hit, like ten years ago and I think he forgets where he came from."

Earlier this year, Katie suggested that Peter never really loved her.

Speaking to Grace Dent, Katie asked: "Was he in love with me? I don't actually know now. I don't know if it was all fake, I don't know, But I was in love with him.

"I'm exhausted with relationships because I feel I give, I give, I give, and then they don't like it because I'm independent, don't need to rely on them.

"That's just my defence mechanism."