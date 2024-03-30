'Freaky Friday 2' has found its director.

Nisha Ganatra, who recently directed some episodes of the Hulu miniseries 'Welcome to Chippendales', has been lined up to helm a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Freaky Friday'.

Stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are currently in talks about reprising their roles for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Gunn - who produced the 2003 film - will produce alongside Kristin Burr with Ann Marie Sanderlin as executive producer.

'Freaky Friday' told the story of a mother (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter (Lindsay Lohan) who swap bodies for a day and the latter confirmed earlier this month that plans for a long-awaited sequel were "in the process".

She told PEOPLE magazine: "[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

"Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

Jamie previously revealed how she asked Disney about making another 'Freaky Friday' film after noting how many people were interested in a sequel as she toured the globe promoting 'Halloween Ends'.

She told the New York Times newspaper: "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday'.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"