'Wolf Man's release has been delayed to 2025.

Leigh Whannell's Blumhouse horror had previously been scheduled for a pre-Halloween release in October but has now been pushed back to January 17, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the movie, Julia Garner, 29, will play a mother whose family is being stalked by a lethal predator, with Christopher Abbott, 37, playing the father.

The pair previously worked together on 2011 drama 'Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene'.

Christophe replaced Ryan Gosling in the film, which will tell a different tale to the original 1941 flick.

And, the film will not be a period piece like the 2010 movie that starred Benicio del Toro and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Director Derek Cianfrance and actor Ryan Gosling were previously attached to the project..

Ryan had pitched the idea for the film to be set within Universal's new vision for monster movies, although the studio reassessed the plans after Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' turned out to be a flop.

Universal opted to move forward with projects based on the monsters' legacies and opted for filmmaker-driven projects.

According to Deadline, Ryan had approached Derek about directing the movie and ultimately won the filmmaker over.

Derek said in a statement at the time: "Horror movies were my first love – my entry into what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically.

"Coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I'm thrilled and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious."