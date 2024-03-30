Tori Spelling is set to tell her side of the story about her marriage split in new podcast 'misSPELLING'.

The 50-year-old actress and reality TV star recently filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott after almost 18 years of marriage and she is ready to share her story with the public.

A trailer for the new podcast teased: "In a town where lines are blurred, it’s finally time to clear the air with the misunderstood ‘misSPELLING'. Follow Tori as she confronts the missteps, the mistakes and the misconceptions. ‘misSPELLING’ is ready to reveal what’s real and what’s fake as she strips down her Hollywood persona. If you think the reports are shocking, just wait until you hear the truth. Because when a woman has nothing to lose, she has everything to gain."

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tori and Dean's official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023.

Tori asked the court to award her spousal support and to terminate her husband's ability to receive the same support.

The actress is also seeking sole physical custody of their five children.

The court filing doesn't specify whether the celebrity duo - who have been married since 2006 - have a pre-nuptial agreement in place or not.

Dean actually announced their separation on social media on June 17, which is the date listed in Tori's divorce filing.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, before he deleted the post.

Dean - who was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace between 1993 and 2006 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."