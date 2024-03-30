Patricia Richardson has blasted Tim Allen‘s campaign for a 'Home Improvement' reunion.

After Tim, 70, recently insisted that the original cast were interested in a reboot of the sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999, his co-star Patricia, 73, rubbished his claims.

Speaking on the 'Back to the Best' podcast, she said: "I would hear on Twitter or whatever that he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a 'Home Improvement' reunion. But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas, who played middle child Randy]. I called Jonathan one day and I said, ‘Has he asked you about this?’ And he went, ‘No. Why is he going around telling everyone that we’re on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?’ I think that’s weird. He was lying to people and telling them that I was on board and I didn’t know anything about it.

"I would not want to. I mean, Zach [Ty Bryan, who played oldest son Brad] is now a felon… Taran [Noah Smith, who played youngest son Mark] hasn’t acted since he left the show… Jonathan is not really interested in acting… and we don’t have Wilson. So if we did it without [the late] Earl [Hindman], and also we have just two kids — probably, if that — it’s not going to be the [same] show at all."

Meanwhile, Tim previously insisted that he is still close to the cast and would love a one-hour reunion special.

He told TVLine: "I always think about it, because I still talk to everybody involved. The question I have is, ‘Is it still relevant? Is Tim Taylor relevant...

"I like the idea of doing it as a one-off, like a one-hour movie [versus a full-fledged revival series]. I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now, and where… 'Tool Time' would be in today’s world.”