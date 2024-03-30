Microsoft is open to an Xbox handheld device.

The tech giant's gaming chief Phil Spencer has spoken about the idea of the company having its own handheld device, and he suggested the team as a whole are willing to look into the possibility.

Speaking to Polygon, he confirmed that Microsoft was discussing "different hardware form factors and things that [they] could go do.

He added: "What should we build that will find new players? That will allow people to play at times when they couldn’t go play [in the past]?"

He is a huge fan of the new PC gaming handheld devices, including the Steam Deck, the Lenovo Legion Go, and the Asus ROG Ally, but he wants to find a way to bring them closer to the feel of the Xbox.

He said: "I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox. I brought [the Legion Go] with me to [the Game Developers Conference].

"I’m on the airplane and I have this list of everything that makes it not feel like an Xbox. Forget about the brand.

"More like: Are all of my games there? Do all my games show up with the save [files] that I want? I’ll tell you one [game] that doesn’t right now — it’s driving me crazy — is 'Fallout 76'. It doesn’t have cross-save.

“I want to be able to boot into the Xbox app in a full screen, but in a compact mode. And all of my social [experience] is there. Like I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television. [Except I want it] on those devices.”