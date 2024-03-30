Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is reportedly living her “sweetest dream” with her new family.

The 44-year-old model-turned mental health counsellor was left devastated when 48-year-old golf icon Tiger’s cheating scandal erupted in 2009, but friends say she is now happier than ever after moving on and having three kids with former NFL star Jordan Cameron, 35, following the sensational collapse of her six-year marriage to Tiger.

An insider told People: “Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids.

“(She’s now) living her sweetest dream.”

Mum-of-five Elin has son Charlie, 15, and daughter Sam, 16, with Tiger and she and Jordan have children Zeta, Freya and Arthur.

Former tight end Jordan is also dad to son Tristan from a previous relationship.

The source also said Elin and Tiger have mended their relationship, adding: “They’re friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids.

“(They) get along really well.”

Tiger said he and Elin had a solid bond in a chat with Time magazine in 2015, adding: “We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time.

“We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids.”

The exes were seen publicly reunited last week to cheer on their son Charlie as he and his golf team received their state championship rings.

Even though the former couple didn’t appear to take any photos together, they each got individual pictures with their son.

They were married from 2004 until 2010 and after their divorce Tiger went on to have a string of romances, including with skier Lindsey Vonn, 39, and 40-year-old former restaurant manager Erica Herman.