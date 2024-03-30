Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son appears to have addressed his dad’s sexual assault scandal by appealing for people to stop lying.

The rapper’s 25-year-old boy King Combs was handcuffed along with his brother Justin Combs, 30, while federal agents last week raided Combs’ mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, as part of a sex-trafficking probe.

King has now posted on Snapchat: “Stop with the cap” – slang for “stop lying”.

Homeland Security raided Combs’ homes in LA and Miami in connection to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

It’s unclear why the federal agents were issued a search warrant or what they found while ransackingCombs’ mansions, with footage emerging after the raids of the devastation left in their wake.

Combs was not present during the raids, and was seen pacing around Miami airport shortly after.

King and Justin were captured in news footage in handcuffs waiting for the agents to finish their search in LA.

Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer has slammed how the situation was handled, saying a day after the raids: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs’ residences.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.

“Mr Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

King and Justin packed their bags and left their dad’s LA mansion after the raids.

As well as posting his “lies” plea, King recently shared snaps of him and his girlfriend Raven Tracy looking happy as they worked out together.

Diddy settled a lawsuit accusing him of abusing singer Cassie, 37, out of court last November.

He has since face a string of other sexual assault lawsuits, including one demanding $30 million in compensation first lodged by his former music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in February, which was last week re-filed with extensive amendments.