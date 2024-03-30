Jennifer Lopez is said to be “loving” being back on the block.

The Bronx-born singer, 54, has been spotted on her old stomping ground to shoot a new musical film and has been taking in a string of hit Broadway musicals as research, sources say.

One insider told Page Six after she was spotted in New York with her ‘Good Will Hunting’ star husband Ben Affleck, 51, on Friday (29.03.24): “She is loving being back in New York.

“She shooting a feature adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.”

The movie is written and directed by Bill Condon, who was behind 2006’s ‘Dreamgirls’, which starred Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé and Jamie Foxx.

The film is set in an Argentinian prison in 1981, and centres on a fantasy woman played by Jennifer who is created by an inmate serving an eight-year sentence.

Jennifer has been seen in the audience and backstage at Daniel Radcliffe’s musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ – which features the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim and tells the story of how three friends’ lives change over the course of 20 years when one of them, composer Franklin Shepard, abandons his friends and songwriting career to become a Hollywood movie producer.

The singer and her husband are also said to have seen ‘The Outsiders’, a musical adaptation of SE Hinton’s book, famously made into a Francis Ford Coppola movie.

Insiders say they saw the couple boarding a helicopter on Friday to head to the show after they were at the Cooler Country Club in Columbia County, New York, for lunch, about 125 miles from the city.

One added: “Ben and Jennifer were at the country club, where a golf car drove them to their waiting helicopter that flew them to Manhattan.”

Jennifer has also been seen shooting her new film in Hoboken, New Jersey, at the Elysian Café.

The singer previously posted images on Instagram of herself and her daughter Emme, 16, at ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ at the Hudson Theater.