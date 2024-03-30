Gwyneth Paltrow loves wearing Spanx.

The Goop founder, 51, said she is a fan of the figure-shaping brand while answering an Instagram follower’s question during an ‘Ask me Anything’ session on her Instagram Story, and posted an image of herself wearing a tight red outfit which she asked her fans if it looked like a good workout outfit.

She said when asked what workout clothes she wears: “Weirdly I am very into Spanx.”

Gwyneth previously opened up about her love of Spanx in 2023, posing in several of the brand’s activewear options – including an Air Essentials Half-Zip sweatshirt, which Oprah Winfrey also loves, along with matching Booty Boost leggings.

Gwyneth recently opened up about how she has cut down drinking to one a week and said she is living a quiet life.

In December, she was planning to spend her New Year’s Eve by getting into her pyjamas by 8pm.

And she recently said she is so clean-living she has virtually no vices left to give up, adding she was only going to indulge in an eggnog with brandy to ring in 2024 and wrap up warm to watch her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk’s new show.

She told her fans in a Goop newsletter at the time: “I’m looking forward to our New Year’s Eve traditions at home: I always make this brisket from Leah Koenig’s ‘Jewish Cookbook’. (I like to double the amount of tomato and honey in the recipe.) It’s the best.

“And leading up to dinner, we have eggnog shaken with brandy and ice.

“I’m currently looking for shows to watch, so let me know what you’re loving. “The one I’m really excited about is Brad’s new show, ‘The Brothers Sun’, starring Michelle Yeoh, who plays a (strong) mother. (It comes out on Netflix on January 4 – and it is so good.)”

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 47, with whom she has daughter Apple, 19, and 17-year-old son Moses.

The ‘Sliding Doors’ Oscar-winner got hitched to 53-year-old Brad Falchuk in 2018

Gwyneth has said she now has a maximum of one alcoholic drink a week – “a whiskey or a small glass of red wine” – which she admitted was “boring”.

She had previously confessed she loved downing wine and admitted in 2015 to taking ecstasy, and has told how she has enjoyed cannabis.