Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are spending the Easter holiday together in Miami.

The former singer-turned fashion designer, 49, posted a video on Instagram of herself and her 29-year-old actress daughter-in-law Nicola – who married Victoria’s son Brooklyn, 25, in 2022 – dancing to a hit from Victoria’s old band the Spice Girls.

They wore matching pink and white bunny ears as they moved to the song from their 1996 debut album ‘Spice’, with Victoria captioning a video on Instagram of their dance to ‘Say You’ll Be There’: “Love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!! xx (two dancing girl emojis.)”

Nicola responded in the comments section of the post: “I love you so much!!”

She accompanied the message with a string of Easter-themed emojis including a bunny, champagne glass – and red hearts and flowers.

In February, the pair supported each other at the Los Angeles premiere of Nicola’s directorial debut film ‘Lola’, with Victoria attending the premiere with other family members.

‘Transformers’ actress Nicola told People at the time: “She is a genius.”

She recently told how she loves going to Victoria for career advice, saying in a chat with Byrdie magazine: “I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman.

“How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!”

Nicola and Victoria were widely reported to have been embroiled in a feud over issues including billionaire heiress Nicola’s decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress to her nuptials instead of a gown by Victoria’s fashion label.

The actress has also said in the interview she also looks to Victoria’s relationship with her Inter Miami football club co-owner husband David Beckham, 48, as an example of how her marriage with Brooklyn should look.

She added: “Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing.

“My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years.”

She added David is “so amazing with Victoria” – which has led Brooklyn to be “so amazing” to her.