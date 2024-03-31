Olivia Culpo is planning to make her dog a star of her wedding.

The actress and model, 31, is set to marry her NFL player fiancé Christian McCaffrey, 27, and has opened up in a question-and-answer session with fans on her Instagram Story about how she is determined to feature her goldendoodle, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey, in their nuptials.

Former Miss Universe Olivia said about the pup, which has an Instagram account: “I really want him to be the ring bearer” – before adding his role was “to be determined”.

Olivia, who accepted San Francisco49ers player Christian’s marriage proposed in April 2023, also told fans the “most difficult thing” about planning their wedding was sorting out who was coming as “a lot of venues have restrictions on numbers of people.”

She said her wedding gown is still in the works, saying: “I don’t physically have the dress but I’ve been designing for months. I can’t wait for the finished product.”

Olivia added she is most looking forward to “marrying my best friend” – and when asked if she wanted kids, she said: “In my head I want a million!”

She also said about her plans for a huge family: “I wonder how many I'll actually end up having.”

In October, Olivia admitted she wants to “rip out” her birth control device as soon as she marries Christian.

She told fans in a TikTok video: “I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”

Olivia had previously expressed concern about getting pregnant because she has endometriosis, an often painful condition in which cells similar to that of the inner lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus.

She had surgery in August 2020 for her syndrome in hopes of alleviating her symptoms.

Olivia also used her TikTok video to say how lucky she felt to have fallen in love with Christian, adding: “For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now.

“Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’”