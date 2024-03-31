Hailey Bieber is suffering a “pretty bad flare up” of her perioral dermatitis.

The 27-year-old model told fans she has been afflicted with the condition – which resembles acne or rosacea – since she was in her late teens, and shared her sympathies with its millions of other sufferers.

She said in a TikTok video in which she showed off her irritated skin: “This is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20, and I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well.

“I’m having a pretty bad flare up right now so I wanted to share what I use when I’m having a flare up.”

Hailey says the condition manifests itself as “tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face” around her nose and mouth.

Expert say it is common and can be treated effectively.

They also say women between 25 and 45 are vulnerable to the condition – especially those who use topical steroids and face creams.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association adds the rash caused by it can come with a “burning sensation.”

Hailey also gave fans a look at her skin in her one-minute TikTok clip, showing them the red spots she had developed.

She added she uses a prescription Azelaic Acid cream to fight it, which she said “really helps” with her inflammation.

Hailey, who married singer Justin Bieber, 30, in 2018, went on: “In the day time, I use something called Clindamycin, which is also a prescription you can get from a dermatologist. (It helps) stop the growth of bacteria on the skin.”

She added she also uses her beauty brand’s Glazing milk, which she said is “super gentle” and helps “calm the skin”.

Hailey captioned her clip: “Perioral Dermatitis! Lets talk about it.”

Her fans filled the comments section of her post to praise her for being open about her health.

Hailey previously opened up about her experience with the condition in 2022, when she posted an Instagram Story and said she’s had it for a “few years”.

She said at the time she was aiming to be “as transparent as possible about my skin”.

Hailey added at the time: “It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes.

“Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

Hailey also suffered a mini-stroke in 2022, which led to the discovery of a heart condition.