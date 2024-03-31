Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for April.

In a new blog post, it's been confirmed that 'Immortals of 'Aveum', 'Minecraft Legends' and 'Skul: The Hero Slayer' will all be available to play for PlayStation Plus members from April 2 until May 6.

Adam Michel, the director of content acquisition and operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, has given fans a tease of each title.

For instance, for 'Immortals of Aveum', Adam says: "This single-player first-person magic shooter tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of an abyss. Magic is at the core of both your offense and defence.

"Experience fast, fluid, first-person spell-based combat. Unlock and upgrade more than 25 Spells and 80 Talents.

"Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear, refine your playstyle across three forces of magic and become Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus."

Meanwhile, Adam has also encouraged gamers to explore the "mysteries" of 'Minecraft Legends'.

He added: "Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction.

"The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld.

"You can challenge your friends or team up in intense battles in online play for up to eight players, as you defend your village while leading your units to destroy your opponents’ settlements."