David Vonderhaar found working on the 'Call of Duty' franchise to be a "complicated" experience.

The 51-year-old developer previously worked on the money-spinning video game franchise, and David has suggested that it was more difficult than some fans might imagine.

During an interview with GI.biz, David explained: "When you get too big, when you get so big and so popular and so much money at stake, it just gets complicated.

"The best experiences I've ever had making games were the smaller things that got made inside of those larger games. That was what was really fun, that's when I was alive and the team were alive, that's when you got the innovation, that's when people would want to work extra hours. They would want to do things. They would do so because they wanted to, not because they had to or were told to.

"That's how you should make games. That's the fun part."

David explained that he was forced to work within some limitations because of the popularity of the 'Call of Duty' franchise.

He said: "You can't demolish the things that people like about it. You can only do so much different within something that big.

"I want the whole game to be different, not just a little bit of this and a little bit of that, this game mode or that mode, right?"