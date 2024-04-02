Zoe Saldana is convinced the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will return because it would be a "a huge loss for Marvel" if they didn't.

The 45-year-old actress played Gamora in three stand-alone Guardians films as well as several 'Avengers' movies, but it's not yet known whether the superhero space team will be back for another instalment - however, Zoe is convinced they will return to the big screen.

During an appearance on 'The Playlist', she explained: "I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

"It’s just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like [writer/director] James Gunn’s writing - which is just so marvellous for and very specific for this genre."

Zoe went on to insist her character Gamora will probably be back but she's unlikely to play her again. She added: "I mean, so far, I think that [Gamora is done] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good ...

"I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

It comes after Zoe admitted she would be happy to return to the 'Star Trek' franchise for a fourth turn as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Zoe said: "I mean, I heard what you heard in the trades. I just heard they're gearing up to do a new one with a younger, sort of, take on it... I don't know if it's from the before or the after, but that they really still hope to grab all of us veterans and bring us back for one last round.

"Listen, I know it's a lot to wrangle a whole bunch of people with busy schedules. But working with J.J. Abrams, and for J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot, was always just a wonderful and beautiful experience for me. So, if I get to do that one last time, I would be so grateful."