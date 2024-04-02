Kali Reis has joined the cast of 'Mercy'.

The 'True Detective: Night Country' star will feature in the new sci-fi movie along with Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis.

The film is being directed by Timur Bekmambetov from a script by Marco van Belle and takes place in the near future where capital crime has increased and tells the story of a detective (Pratt) who is forced to prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime.

Movie chiefs are planning to start production this spring ahead of a cinematic release in August 2025.

Kali was a world champion boxer before making the transition into acting just three years ago and used her experience of "sink or swim situations" for her role in the crime drama opposite Jodie Foster.

The 37-year-old star told the Evening Standard newspaper: "I've been in sink or swim situations most of my life and I take a comfort in knowing that I'm capable. I've learned that I'm capable even though it looks impossible."

Reis is aware that she is "fighting against type" with her part in 'True Detective' as athletes tend to have to conform to expectations if they move into the acting industry.

She said: "(Producers) stick a gun in their hand, they just have them look mean. I'm very aware of my physicality. I've got that stare down. I look very intimidating. I'm very aware of that. So... how can I prove to myself and everybody else that I'm more?"