Angie Harmon has been left "traumatised and beyond devastated" after a delivery driver shot and killed her dog when dropping off a grocery order.

The former 'Law and Order' star took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her beloved pet Oliver revealing he was shot dead outside her family home in Charlotte, North Carolina by a man delivering her order from grocery shopping company Instacart.

In her post, she wrote: "This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot and killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food THEN shot our dog."

Angie went on to reveal the incident was reported to the police, adding: "Our Ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw and then knew he wasn’t being recorded.

"The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defence'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn ... He shot our dog with my daughters and myself at home and just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did'.

"We are completely traumatised and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy and family member."

Angie added in an Instagram Story post: "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatised us beyond measure.

"The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

A representative for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE no criminal charges have been filed against the driver. They added in a statement: "The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

An Instacart representative added to PEOPLE: "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform.

"We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."