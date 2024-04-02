Rita Ora is launching a new haircare range.

The 33-year-old singer has unveiled her latest venture TYPEBEA - which she says is "for all hair types" - alongside Australian hair expert Anna Lahey.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @TYPEBEA, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I’ve created with @anna.lahey."

The 'Shape of Me' hitmaker admitted her hair plays a massive role in her "identity, creativitiy and confidence", and now it's healthier than ever.

She continued: "The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence.

"Throughout my career I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short.

"But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been. I can't wait to share this with you!"

Fans can already sign up now to be the first to known when the line launches, while Anna admitted the project has been in the pipeline for a long time.

She said: "Almost three years in the making… I can finally share @typebea a haircare passion project that we’ve been developing behind the scenes.

"I’m so grateful to be on this journey with @ritaora and I cannot wait to share the official launch #comingsoon."