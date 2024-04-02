Rebel Wilson wanted to be a rapper when she was growing up.

The Australian-born star, 44, has carved out a successful career in acting with roles in the hit film series 'Pitch Perfect' and comedy 'Bridesmaids' but revealed that when she was growing up, she idolised rap bands and even entered local talent competitions with her sister as a duo called Sisterz.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she explained: "Being a girl from the bush, it's not like I had any sort of hardcore rap qualifications but I just really loved the music. There was a band called Kris Kross who were real famous. They had the backwards jeans and baseball caps on. So I thought with my sister I'd form a rap group.

"Our name was Sisterz with a Z because that was hardcore!

"We basically did covers of Kris Kross, and Will Smith was also big at the time in Australia as a rapper. So I learned all the lyrics from the cassette tape booklets and I'd just do it with my own beats. My sister was like the skinniest little white girl and I'd make her be my hype girl. We'd go in some local Talent Quests. If anyone does have footage of us in TalentQuest....we never ever won, but one time we did get a certificate that said 'Highly Commended!'"

The 'Senior Year' actress was so convinced she was going to be snapped up by a record label that she pitched herself to those in the music business but it never came to anything until many years later when she was given the chance to make a rap album although she turned it down to continue pursuing her career on screen.

She said: "I did a photoshoot wearing that kind of gear because I really thought I was gonna get signed, just in my backyard. We had no idea and I wrote to record labels and sent my little cassette off. I had one demo song that I had written called 'When Skeletons Rule The Earth', I thought that was hardcore but it was terrible!

"It was just...skeletons ruling the earth...as a song? I didn't get signed but many years later when 'Pitch Perfect' became a massive hit, I did get offered to do like a white Missy Elliott album and I said no. Acting is for me."